Campbell, Jennifer Mary ALBANY On Saturday, November 28, 2020, Jennifer Mary Campbell passed quietly into eternal life with her husband Denis at her side. Jennifer was born in Albany on July 2, 1963, to James and Patricia Kelly. Jenni attended St. Margaret Mary's Elementary, Mercy High School and the Junior College of Albany where she built many lifelong friendships. As a young adult, Jenni loved working at Bob & Ron's Fish Fry, then made her career as a public servant at the N.Y.S. Employees Retirement System. Jennifer Kelly married Denis Campbell on September 26, 1992. Together, Jenni and Denis found their dream home in Westerlo, where they lived happily and enjoyed the fresh air, open space and beauty of the Helderberg Mountains. They enjoyed many outdoor activities and doing home improvement projects so they could better enjoy the spectacular sights of every season together. From summer fireworks and stargazing or birdwatching on the deck, to relaxing in the warmth of their special room watching the leaves change color and the snow pile up, Jenni loved her home, her pets and her life with Denis. Throughout her life, Jennifer faced many debilitating health challenges. Every event robbed her of something precious, but each was accepted with courage, grace and dignity. Throughout all of it, Denis remained her strong and steadfast partner. With his support, Jen was always able to meet and conquer her next health challenge. She was a fighter, determined not to be kept down, and together they found a way to accept each new situation and make the best of it. Jen never lost her personality, her love of family or incredible sense of humor. She would laugh about the "what next" hand she received in life's proverbial game of cards. Denis has been the ultimate example of a loving husband and partner. He demonstrated his love and commitment to his marriage vows with Jen on a daily basis. Prior to his retirement, he found many ways to be present so Jennifer was never alone or afraid, and in recent years he became her full-time caregiver. At the Campbell house, "love" has been a verb demonstrated in every word and action. In addition to her cherished husband of 28 years, Jenni is survived by her sister Patricia (Lynn) Sbrega; her brothers, Thomas and Stephen Kelly; cherished members of the Campbell Clan including her dear father-in-law William "Bill" Campbell; her sisters-in-law, Sharon (John) Jurs and Maureen (Michael) Vigliante; and her brother-in-law Don (Maggie) Campbell. Jenni is also survived by many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Jennifer was predeceased by her parents in the summer of 2019; her mother-in-law Carol Campbell; her young brother-in-law Michael Campbell; and some dear friends. It was Jenni's wish that she be remembered as she was in life. Because of her wishes, and also due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public calling hours. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer on Friday, December 4, at 1:30 p.m., and all are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
