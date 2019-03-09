Jennifer P. Condor

Condor, Jennifer ALEXANDRIA, Va. Jennifer Paula Condor passed away on September 14, 2018, with her family by her side. Jennifer was a retired Air National Guard. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Casarra Condor; brother, Paul Condor Jr. (Teresa); niece, Haylee Condor; mother, Emilyne Monsour; and father, Paul Condor Sr. The world is missing a sparkle!

Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
