Condor, Jennifer ALEXANDRIA, Va. Jennifer Paula Condor passed away on September 14, 2018, with her family by her side. Jennifer was a retired Air National Guard. Jennifer is survived by her daughter, Casarra Condor; brother, Paul Condor Jr. (Teresa); niece, Haylee Condor; mother, Emilyne Monsour; and father, Paul Condor Sr. The world is missing a sparkle!
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019