Perry, Jennifer R. SARATOGA Jennifer R. Perry, age 50 of Saratoga Springs, passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Saturday morning, February 23, 2019. Jennifer was a resident of AIM Inc. on Finley Street in Saratoga. She was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Clifton Park and attended day program at Saratoga Bridges in Wilton. She is survived by her parents Richard and Aldonna Perry; her sister Rebecca (Darrell) Johnson; nieces and nephews, Sierra, Savanah, Paden, and Holden; her family at the Finley Street residence; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jennifer enjoyed life on a daily basis and was loved by many. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28 from 4 to 7 p.m. at St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146, in Clifton Park. On Friday, the family will be receiving guests from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial Mass from 11 to 12 p.m. with a luncheon directly after the Mass. The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to "Jens Joy Fund" c/o AIM Services, Inc., 4227 Route 50, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY 12020, or St. George's Episcopal Church, 912 Route 146, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home Inc.1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer R. Perry.
Catricala Funeral Home Inc
1597 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5334
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 26, 2019