Lanzo, Jenny COLONIE Jenny G. Lanzo, 68 of Colonie, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness. She was born in Machala, Ecuador and was the daughter of the late Carmen Valverde and Enqrique Savinovich. Jen was a caring and nurturing mother. As a foster parent, she took in HIV positive children and cared for them with unwavering love and kindness. Jenny was the beloved wife of Francisco Lanzo. She was the devoted mother of Geovanni Rodriguez, Yesenia Irizarry, Angelica Lanzot, Araceli St. John, Miriam Lanzot and Anthony Rodriguez. She was the sister of Hugo, Angela, Lola and Diana. Jenny is also survived by 11 grandchildren. Funeral services will be on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jenny's family on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2019