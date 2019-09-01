Jenny O'Day

Obituary
O'Day, Jenny COLONIE Jenny O'Day, 76, passed away at her residence on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. She was employed by New York State Tax and Finance for many years until her retirement. Jenny is survived by her loving daughter, Leslie (Matt) Riley; and her brothers, Paul (Lynn) Paigo and Jerry (Mary) Paigo. She was predeceased by her son, Kenneth O'Day; and her longtime companion, Tony Tobin. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 4, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. A funeral service will commence at the funeral home following the calling hours at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Simmons Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit SimmonsFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019
