Hoffman, Jensie F. COLONIE Jensie F. Hoffman, 85 entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born and raised in Albany, she had worked as a telephone operator with Verizon for many years before retiring. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Louise Gullo Faranda. Jensie enjoyed shopping with many trips to the Christmas Tree Store, also spending quality time with her beloved family especially lunch or dinner with her sister's. In addition to her parents, Jensie was predeceased by her husband Donald Hoffman; brothers, Phillip, John, and Joseph Faranda; her sister Connie Cramer; nephew Paul Cramer; and nieces, Dina Roman and Deborah Van Vorst. Jensie is survived by her sister Grace Caulkins; nieces and nephews, Susan Moseley, Phyllis Faranda, Michael Faranda, Barbara Finlan, Mary Bishop, William Caulkins, Laura Phoenix, Joseph Faranda, Janice Dedrick, Jeanne Lundgren, James Faranda, Phillip Faranda, Joanne George, and Brian Faranda; and also survived by several cousins, great-nieces and nephews; and her godson Russell Phoenix. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jensie's family on Friday, April 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, April 6, at 9:15 a.m. from the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Our Lady of Assumption Church, Latham at 10 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. The Rite of Committal will immediately follow the Mass in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

