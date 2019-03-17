Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jere J. Gaul Sr.. View Sign

Gaul, Jere J. Sr. DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. Jere J. Gaul Sr. passed, suddenly, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Jere was born on June 15, 1940, in Albany. After high school Jere served honorably in the Army from 1963-65. He was a union ironworker, at Local #12, for over 20 years; later assisting his wife with her antique business. Upon retirement, Jere relocated to Florida, where he enjoyed golfing and a good cigar in the sunshine. Jere cherished his time with his children and grandchildren. He returned to New York every August to see his family and to visit Saratoga Racetrack. Jere's humor and wit will be missed by all. In death, Jere has been reunited with his soulmate; the love of his life, Lila Gaul. Jere is survived by his four children, Jeri Rose Regan, Clarice (Duane) Bouck, Jere (Jeanine) Gaul Jr., and Suzette Pleat. Cherished Pop of Jessica, Christopher, Duane, Jeremy, Kristine, Rachel, McKenzie, Thomas, Madison, Harley, Kiona and Carson. Great-grandfather of Stephen, Lila, Ava, and Kolten. Jere is survived by his two loving sisters, Shirley Guiry, and Caroline Kelly. Jere was preceded in death by his mother, Marie Moran; and his brother-in-law, Thomas Kelly Sr. Jere was a special uncle to Johna, Kenneth, Timothy, and Colleen. He is survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins, as well has several special friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jere's family on Tuesday, March 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. A prayer service will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. All are welcomed. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. Those wishing to remember Jere in a special way may send a contribution to The . To leave Jere's family a message on their guestbook, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

