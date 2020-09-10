Lasky, Jeremiah TROY Jeremiah Lasky, 86 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen Zwillin Lasky. Jerry was a retiree of Sterling Winthrop and proudly served our country with the U.S. Army, he was a member of the Troy Elks, and a faithful communicant of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy. Jerry is survived by his sister, Anne Pysh of Johnstown, Pa., and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. To our guests, facial covering and social distancing will be required. The Panachyda service will be at 6 p.m. The funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church where at 9:30 a.m., funeral services will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy. Those wishing to make donations in Jerry's memory may send contributions to; St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180.