Jeremiah Lasky
Lasky, Jeremiah TROY Jeremiah Lasky, 86 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Peter and Helen Zwillin Lasky. Jerry was a retiree of Sterling Winthrop and proudly served our country with the U.S. Army, he was a member of the Troy Elks, and a faithful communicant of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Troy. Jerry is survived by his sister, Anne Pysh of Johnstown, Pa., and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. To our guests, facial covering and social distancing will be required. The Panachyda service will be at 6 p.m. The funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday from the funeral home to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church where at 9:30 a.m., funeral services will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Troy. Those wishing to make donations in Jerry's memory may send contributions to; St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 376 3rd St., Troy, NY, 12180.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
11
Service
06:00 PM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral
09:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
SEP
12
Funeral service
09:30 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
September 9, 2020
To Mr Lasky’s Family , I send condolences on your loss - I met Mr Lasky many years ago at a family party as I was a child of a neighbor - He was a kind man - May he Rest In Peace
An acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
