Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442

Hosier, Jeremy M. GUILDERLAND Jeremy M. Hosier, 35, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Jeremy was the son of Claudia (Musgrove) DePue and the late Arnold Hosier. He was the devoted husband of Alison M. Hosier. They were together for over 15 years before getting married eight and a half years ago. He was the owner and operator of Westmere Beverage in Guilderland and the creator of Steadfast Brewing Company and was a craft beer enthusiast. Jeremy loved being outdoors and summer time. He lived for his family especially Julian and Alison and loved spending time with them. He had an incredible sense of humor which he shared with his father-in-law Marty; he loved making people laugh. He possessed great creativity and had unsurpassed intelligence. He was good at fixing things and finding solutions to problems. Jeremy was also an avid guitarist and a lover of music, especially Stevie Ray Vaughan. He had such charisma and was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed by his High School Bros. In addition to his mother Claudia and his wife Alison, Jeremy is survived by his son and best buddy, Julian S. Hosier; his sister Jessica (MJ) DePue; his mother-in-law Linda (the late Marty) Zaloga; his brother-in-law Matthew (Becky) Zaloga; and his fur babies, Elvino, Rory and Lady. He is also survived by several other relatives. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Julian's college fund on the Ugift website.







