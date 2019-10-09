Tirey, Jeremy S. SCHENECTADY Jeremy S. Tirey, 42 of Schenectady, formerly of Nassau, passed away on October 5, 2019, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Colorado Springs he was the son of the late Rebecca Sue Tirey. Jeremy was a handyman and enjoyed working on cars in his spare time, but his best quality was the fact that he was a wonderful and loving father to his three children. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Tirey; and children, Lucas R., Austen M. and Rebekah R. Tirey. He is also survived by his brothers, Josh and Jason VanDewal. A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in the Thomas P. Mooney Funeral Home, 11 Elm St., Nassau. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Nassau-Schodack Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeremy's memory may be made to the City Mission of Schenectady, P.O. Box 760, Schenectady NY, 12301. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 9, 2019