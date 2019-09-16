Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brother Jerome David Donnelly. View Sign Service Information Raymond E Bond Funeral Home 1015 Kinderhook Ave Valatie , NY 12184 (518)-758-7031 Wake 7:15 PM St. Joseph Center 495 Maple Lane Valatie , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Center Send Flowers Obituary

Donnelly, Brother Jerome David VALATIE With sadness, the Congregation of Holy Cross announces the death of Brother Jerome David Donnelly on August 28, 2019. Brother Jerome was born on September 12, 1945, in Philadelphia. He was the youngest of four children and his family eventually settled in Williamstown, N.J. He was received into religious life on August 22, 1964, at St. Joseph Novitiate in Valatie. Along with other members of his novitiate class, he was assigned to St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, for his studies. Jerome remained at St. Ed's until 1968, and various ministry assignments followed: years of teaching in Maryland and Connecticut, working Youth Retreats in Valatie, and counseling in Rome, Italy, as well as in California and Texas. After being confronted with some challenges to his health, Jerome returned permanently to St. Joseph Center in Valatie in 2013. Jerome's gift was his ability to engage people and to help them discover their gifts and their needs. His personality, quick-wit, and sense of humor made him a favorite of many. There will be a wake service on Friday, September 20, at 7:15 p.m. in St. Joseph Center, 495 Maple Lane, Valatie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Joseph Center. Burial will follow in the community cemetery.







Donnelly, Brother Jerome David VALATIE With sadness, the Congregation of Holy Cross announces the death of Brother Jerome David Donnelly on August 28, 2019. Brother Jerome was born on September 12, 1945, in Philadelphia. He was the youngest of four children and his family eventually settled in Williamstown, N.J. He was received into religious life on August 22, 1964, at St. Joseph Novitiate in Valatie. Along with other members of his novitiate class, he was assigned to St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas, for his studies. Jerome remained at St. Ed's until 1968, and various ministry assignments followed: years of teaching in Maryland and Connecticut, working Youth Retreats in Valatie, and counseling in Rome, Italy, as well as in California and Texas. After being confronted with some challenges to his health, Jerome returned permanently to St. Joseph Center in Valatie in 2013. Jerome's gift was his ability to engage people and to help them discover their gifts and their needs. His personality, quick-wit, and sense of humor made him a favorite of many. There will be a wake service on Friday, September 20, at 7:15 p.m. in St. Joseph Center, 495 Maple Lane, Valatie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of St. Joseph Center. Burial will follow in the community cemetery. Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close