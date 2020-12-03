1/1
Jerome "Jerry" Massago
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerome's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Massago, Jerome "Jerry" ALBANY Jerome "Jerry" Massago, 95 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on October 18, 1925, in Utica, Jerry was the son of the late Jerome and Mary (Ching) Massago. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Ellen D. (McCullough) Massago.Jerry was the loving father of Brynette Massago (David) Mathis, Jerome (Barbara) Massago, Brenda (Lou) Murnighan and the late Thomas B. Crowley; and cherished grandfather of six grandsons and several great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, attaining the rank of private first class. He worked for Freihoffer's Baking Co. in Albany for many years before retiring in 1988. After retiring, he went to work at Swinburne Park until the age of 85, that he enjoyed so much. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved