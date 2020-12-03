Massago, Jerome "Jerry" ALBANY Jerome "Jerry" Massago, 95 of Albany, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born on October 18, 1925, in Utica, Jerry was the son of the late Jerome and Mary (Ching) Massago. He was the beloved husband of 69 years to the late Ellen D. (McCullough) Massago.Jerry was the loving father of Brynette Massago (David) Mathis, Jerome (Barbara) Massago, Brenda (Lou) Murnighan and the late Thomas B. Crowley; and cherished grandfather of six grandsons and several great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, attaining the rank of private first class. He worked for Freihoffer's Baking Co. in Albany for many years before retiring in 1988. After retiring, he went to work at Swinburne Park until the age of 85, that he enjoyed so much. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com