Nackenson, Jerome NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. Jerome Nackenson, 91 of the Willow Towers in New Rochelle, N.Y., former Albany resident, died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Willow Towers. Mr. Nackenson was born in the Bronx and was raised in Gloversville, N.Y. He was a graduate of Syracuse University and served in the Army during the Korean War. Jerome was employed for more than 40 years in various positions with New York State Government. Most recently he was in project management for the N.Y.S. Health Department. He was a member of the Independent Benevolent Society in Albany and a former member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany. Survivors include his wife, Yvette Schwedock Nackenson; a daughter, Dr. Marcia Nackenson and her husband Bruce Turkle of New Rochelle; and a son, Steven Nackenson and his wife Barbara of Millburn, New Jersey. Grandfather of Matthew and Adam Turkle, Andrea Quackenbush (CJ) and Josh Nackenson. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue in Albany on Tuesday, November 5, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Independent Benevolent Cemetery in Albany. Those wishing to remember Jerome in a special way may make a memorial donation to the Willow Towers, 355 Pelham Road, New Rochelle, NY 10805 or the , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, New York 12205. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019