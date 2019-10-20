Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome Richard "Jerry" Hanley. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 3:00 PM The Marshes of Skidaway Island 95 Skidaway Island Park Rd Savannah , GA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Hanley, Jerome "Jerry" Richard SAVANNAH, Ga. Jerome Richard Hanley, loving husband and father of three, passed away on October 11, 2019, after two years of bravely battling complications from a stroke. Jerry was lovingly adopted from The Cradle, in Chicago by James R. Hanley and Pauline Lowry of Perry, N.Y. He attended Kinderhook High School and graduated from The Milne School in Albany ('53). Jerry went on to Brown University ('57) and the Yale School of Drama ('60) where he met his wife of 59 years Ann Elizabeth Truslow. They were married in 1960. He served for two years in the U.S. Army . After his service, Jerry joined the faculty of Dartmouth College and then SUNY Albany as a professor of theater. Jerry and Ann raised their family in Albany and retired to Skidaway Island, Savannah, Ga. in 1996. Jerry was a lover of the arts in all forms. His passion for theater never waned, and he was deeply involved in the works of the Empire Theater in Savannah. He directed his favorite play, Our Town, as the first of several productions at the Methodist Church. He was an accomplished singer and enjoyed being a member of the church choir in Albany and in Savannah. Literature and poetry were especially dear to him, and Jerry was never without a book. Music, from opera to jazz, musical theater to pop, was a constant companion. A history buff as well, Jerry had a keen interest in the Civil War. He spent many years researching the topic and visiting numerous sites. Whatever interest Jerry had, he dug into it deeply and fully. Jerry is survived by his wife Ann; brothers, Joe, John, and Chap; sister, Mary; daughters, Jennifer, Deborah and Kate and their spouses; and four grandchildren. The family would like to thank his caregivers at The Oaks. A celebration of life is planned on October 27, at 3 p.m. at The Marshes. An interment will be in Albany later this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to The Scholarship Fund, a tax-exempt fund providing scholarship grants to employees of The Marshes of Skidaway Island. Checks may be made payable to SHALSI (Skidaway Health and Living Services) and designated Scholarship Fund. Please mail to Lorna Carswell, Accounting, The Marshes of Skidaway Island, 95 Skidaway Island Park Rd., Savannah, GA 31411. Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019

