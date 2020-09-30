1/1
Jerri-Ann Deily
1954 - 2020
Deily, Jerri-Ann CAPE CHARLES, Va. Jerri-Ann Deily, 65 of Cape Charles, Va., died peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, after her long battle with cancer. She was born on November 19, 1954, in Albany to the late Ralph and Jerry Deagetis. She is survived by her loving husband, Jonathan Deily; her daughter, Kate Streeter (Greg); as well as stepchildren, Caitlin Gibson (Alex), Evan and Nathaniel Deily (Susana); grandchildren, Brian, Caroline, Olivia, Owen, Wes, Jake, Foster and Zeke; and her cousin, Elizabeth Forker (Chris). Jerri's generosity, selflessness and care for others was second to none. Nothing made her happier than making others happy. She left a forever mark on all that have had the privilege of knowing her. She especially loved to travel with her husband and family, visiting places like Peru, Spain, Iceland and Italy, just to name a few. She has requested that there be no services as she would like everyone's last memory of her to be one they shared together. If you wish to honor Jerri, we encourage you to sit around your table with family and friends and share memories of the times you spent together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kiptopeke Elementary School, 24023 Fairview Road, Cape Charles, VA, 23310 in memory of Jerri A. Deily. Letters and/or cards of sympathy may be mailed to 2878 Butlers Bluff Drive, Cape Charles, VA, 23310. Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
