Yeates, Jerrilyn M. EAST GREENBUSH Jerrilyn M. Yeates, 77 of East Greenbush, suddenly passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Jerrilyn was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Alfred J. and the late Mary Etta (Allen) Jukes. She graduated valedictorian of Van Rensselaer High School in 1960. She then graduated from Albany Medical Center School of Nursing as a registered nurse. She worked for Albany Medical Center for several years before going to work for Brookview Medical Arts in 1968 where she worked until she retired. She was predeceased by her husband Rudolph W. Yeates Jr. Survivors include two sons, Ronald W. (Ann) Yeates and Robert A. (Amy) Yeates; sister Marilyn Poole; and four grandchildren, Dustin and Samantha, Seana and Cara Yeates. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may Zoom in on Monday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the Zoom link below. To attend services on Zoom copy this link and put in your browser: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88947266331 or on the Zoom app. Meeting ID: 889 4726 6331. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerrilyn's name to American Diabetes Association, 7 Washington Square, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2020.