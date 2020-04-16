Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Marsceill Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Marsceill Sr..
Service Information
Meyers Funeral Home, Ltd.
741 Delaware Avenue
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-5560
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marsceill, Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Sr. AVERILL PARK Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Marsceill Sr., husband, father, grandfather, brother, and Vietnam veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Special Forces in Fort Bragg, N.C. took his final jump from our lives on April 11, 2020, to fly beyond the bonds of earth and into the hands of God. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patricia A. Marsceill; sons, Jerry E. Marsceill Jr. (Jennifer Marsceill) and Douglas S. Marsceill Sr. (Jaime Marsceill); grandchildren, Douglas S. Marsceill Jr., Jerry E. Marsceill III, Cassandra A. Marsceill, Alexander C. Marsceill, Peyton R. Marsceill, and Kensington H. Marsceill; brother, Jay F. Marsceill; brother-in-law James F. Cooper III; sisters, Joni Marsceill, Pam Marsceill, and predeceased Marcia Marsceill; mother-in-law Patricia E. Cooper; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date in the Saratoga National Cemetery.

logo


logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.