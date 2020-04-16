Marsceill, Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Sr. AVERILL PARK Staff Sgt. Jerry E. Marsceill Sr., husband, father, grandfather, brother, and Vietnam veteran who served in the 82nd Airborne Special Forces in Fort Bragg, N.C. took his final jump from our lives on April 11, 2020, to fly beyond the bonds of earth and into the hands of God. He leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Patricia A. Marsceill; sons, Jerry E. Marsceill Jr. (Jennifer Marsceill) and Douglas S. Marsceill Sr. (Jaime Marsceill); grandchildren, Douglas S. Marsceill Jr., Jerry E. Marsceill III, Cassandra A. Marsceill, Alexander C. Marsceill, Peyton R. Marsceill, and Kensington H. Marsceill; brother, Jay F. Marsceill; brother-in-law James F. Cooper III; sisters, Joni Marsceill, Pam Marsceill, and predeceased Marcia Marsceill; mother-in-law Patricia E. Cooper; and several nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date in the Saratoga National Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 16, 2020