Henry, Jerry F. "Butch" FEURA BUSH Jerry F. "Butch" Henry, 76 of Feura Bush, died on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany on December 14, 1942, he was the son of the late Harry and Bertha (Felt) Henry. Butch was a sheet metal worker with Local 83 until his retirement. Butch was a Philip Schuyler High School Alumni Class of 1962. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by siblings, Larry and Ronald Henry and Betty Jane Baker.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carole A. Henry; children, Suzanne Maloy, Keith Henry, Peter (Jennifer), Michael (Kathy), Christopher, and Kelly Mizener; siblings, Harry (Ellen) Henry, Sandra Chillimi (Thomas) and Suzanne Brown; grandpa's buddies, Mark, Liam, Cullen and Ryan; his buddy, Douglas Fitzgerald; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, in the Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101-9929 or , Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 20, 2019