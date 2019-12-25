HACKSTADT Jerry Merry Christmas to a great husband, dad and poppy. Hugs and kisses to Jerry, Marge, Bobby, George and George Sr. We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and days before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts. Love You Forever, Debbie, Jerry Jr., Tracie, Danielle, Brian, Taylor, Brianna, Jake, Tori and Brody



