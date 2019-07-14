Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry J. Witkop Sr.. View Sign Service Information Calling hours 9:30 AM Saint Peter's Parish (formerly Sacred Heart) 212 Main St Massena , NY View Map Send Flowers Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Peter's Parish (formerly Sacred Heart) 212 Main St. Massena , NY View Map Interment Following Services Calvary Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Witkop, Jerry J. Sr. MASSENA On Sunday, June 16, 2019, Jerry J. Witkop Sr., formerly of Re nsselaer and Mechanicville, and his beloved home town of Massena, succumbed peacefully following a brief illness. Jerry battled a lifetime of mental illness that offered many challenges but through it all, he taught his children to cherish family and to love simply and unconditionally. Above all, he taught and lived to always do the right thing. At the time of his passing he was surrounded by his loving children and family and he was holding the keys to a convertible sports car. Jerry was born in Canton-Potsdam Hospital on March 3, 1939. He was a proud graduate of Massena Central High School and SUNY Canton where he earned his associate's degree in accounting. He was a longtime usher for Sacred Heart parish in Massena and he was a fourth degree knight of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his four children, son Jerry Witkop Jr. (Susanne), beloved daughters, MaryBeth Witkop (Heidi Oringer), Kelly Ludas (Peter), and Kimberly Quinlan (Gary); 12 grandchildren; 26 nieces and nephews; his former wife Margaret; and countless friends, which he made wherever he was. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Bernice (Lehan); his sisters, Nora Catherine and Cynthia (Stocker); his brother Harry; his niece Patricia Stocker; and his angel-beloved grandson Harrison Conlon. At the request of the family there will be a brief greeting/calling period beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Saint Peter's Parish (formerly Sacred Heart) 212 Main St., Massena on Saturday, July 20. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery immediately following the Mass. The family invites you to join them to share stories, photos and laughs at a "Celebration of Life" luncheon following the services. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the Trinity Catholic School Scholarship Fund, 180 Main St., Massena, NY, 13662. Please reference: In memory of Jerry Witkop.



