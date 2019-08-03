Brace, Jesse Jr. GLOUCESTER, Va. Jesse Brace Jr., 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Jesse was born in Gloucester, Va. on August 29, 1936, and was the son of the late Jesse and Mary Brace. Jesse is survived by his sisters, Maryann Brace of Latham, Joyce Collins of Hayes, Va. and June Jones of Coral Springs, Fla.; his children, Jay, Michael, Mark, Linda, Beth and Theresa Brace of Albany, Brian Brace of Arizona and Kevin Brace of Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters, Laura Edwards, and Jean Wilson; and son Jesse Brace. Funeral arrangements will be held at Howard Funeral Home in Ark, Va.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 3, 2019