McElvene, Jesse C. Jr. BALLSTON LAKE Jesse C. McElvene Jr., born on March 11, 1936, passed away on December 15, 2018, at the age of 82, at The Saratoga Center in Ballston Spa. He was the only child of Jesse C. McElvene Sr. and Mary Austin McElvene. Jesse grew up in New Haven, Conn. and attended public schools there. Following his graduation from James Hillhouse High School, Jesse attended the University of Connecticut for two years and then joined the military to serve his country as a member of the United States Army , and was deployed to Ulm, Germany. Upon completion of service, he returned to UConn where he received his Bachelor of Science degree. He then earned a Master of Science degree from SUNY Albany Graduate School of Public Administration and later attended Ph.D. studies at Union College. Later, he received his certification in nursing home administration from SUNY Cortland. Jesse began his long career as a New York state employee in 1960 with the N.Y.S. Department of Social Services. He was employed at the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget and later was the administrative director at Wilton Development Center. He ultimately retired from the Gowanda Psychiatric Center as the administrative director in 1991. Following retirement, Jesse and his family returned to Ballston Lake where he eventually took on a position with the Center for the Disabled. Jesse was a member of the Jonesville Methodist Church, the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, the Kiwanis Club, Boyfriends (Girlfriends, Inc.) and also served as a member of the school board for Gowanda Central Schools. Jesse was preceded in death by his mother, Mary and father, Jesse Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Ernestine D. McElvene; his three children, Daryl (Kirsten) McElvene, Leatrice (Tim) Elliott and Kevin McElvene. He was the proud Papa of eight grandchildren, Julia, Darien, Jasmine, Tre, Brandon, Cameron, PJ and Ella. A celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, March 23, in the Jonesville United Methodist Church, 963 Main St., Jonesville. Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 341, 45 Hudson Ave., Albany, NY, 12207. Funeral Home Garland Bros Funeral Home

