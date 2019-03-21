Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse "JJ" Horne. View Sign

Horne, Jesse "JJ" ALBANY Jesse "JJ" Horne passed on from this world at his home on Thurs day, March 14, 2019. Jesse was born in Albany to Jessie and Bennie Lee Horne on December 2, 1961. Jesse took an interest in sports from an early age and showed great athleticism in football and basketball. He was a graduate of Albany High School where he met the love of his life, Molly. Jesse went on to protect and serve for our country in the United States Army in 1981. At this time, he also made Molly his bride. This union was blessed with two children. Jesse, known for his hardworking and steadfast nature, served as a foreman at Freihofer Baking Company for 33 years. JJ had an unquestionable love for his family and they were the center of his universe. He was the strong silent type with a heart of gold and often put the needs of others first. Jesse is survived by his mother, Bennie Lee; his beloved wife, Molly; children, Keshaun and Ashley; grandson, Christian; his sisters, Sharon Cherry (Ricky) and Lena Gibson (Ronald); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jessie; and his sister, Wanda. JJ was a wonderful man who was loved, is missed, and will always be cherished. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (viewing) and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (homecoming service) at the New Comer Funeral Home, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. Interment will take place in a private ceremony at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit











