Serven, Jesse Ray "Jess" LATHAM Jesse Ray "Jess" Serven was born in Troy on May 21, 1940. He entered Heaven's gates peacefully on May 30, 2020. Jess was retired from Norton Company and Hudson Valley Community College and was a consummate father, grandfather and provider for his family. He enjoyed his retirement spending time with his family and doting on his grandchildren. Jess was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate and Steelers fan and made routine visits to sporting arenas throughout the northeast and mid-west. He also enjoyed local sporting events, especially his grandchildren's games. Jess was a devoted Christian and was a member of Oakwood Presbyterian Church until the church was converted into a community center. Over the years, he had become very involved with the church as a trustee and also chaired numerous fundraising events. Jess joined the New York National Guard in 1961. He was selected for Officer Candidate School in 1964, was promoted to second lieutenant and became a tank commander until his honorable release in 1969. He was also a graduate of Hudson Valley Community College and Empire State College. Jess was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Sandra R. Serven of Brownsville, Pa.; and brother Allan H. Serven of Troy. Jess is survived by his sisters, Lou Hamilton of Port Orchard, Fla., Ruth Waterbury of Troy and Barbara Coonradt of Tallahassee, Fla.; son Jeffrey Serven and his wife Karen from Ballston Spa; daughter Jaylyn (Serven) Abrahamian and husband Lawrence from Glendale, Calif.; and daughter Jerilee (Serven) Beaudoin and her husband Ron from Brunswick. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Jaron Serven from Queens, N.Y., Mara (Serven) Davey from Mebane, N.C., Lucas Abrahamian, and Hannah and Kayla Beaudoin. His daughter Jerilee and the staff of St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center lovingly cared for him the last several months of his life. The family gives them and everyone else who cared for Jess their greatest gratitude. Be still and know that I am God. Psalm 46:10 In accordance with current New York State Guidelines, services will be held privately. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made online to The Veterans Administration at https://www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309 To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 4, 2020.