Williams, Jesse SOUTH BETHLEHEM Larger than life and not afraid to show it, Jesse Williams passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jess is survived by "his Josie" Joanna L. Heere; his oldest daughter, Sarah M. Williams (Charles) Kent and his grandchildren, Emma and Mathew Williams; his youngest daughter, Rachel Marie Williams; sisters, Connie (Larry) Kot and Sarah (Danny) Ross and many nieces and nephews including Jason Ross, his "Right Hand Man." He is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Dianna and Paul Koch, and nephews, Liam and Noah, as well as Ruby and Roxy, his monkey. He was predeceased by his parents, Paul and Sarah Faye Williams; son Zachary Williams; Scout and Willow. Jess loved the horses, NASCAR, the Red Sox, his "monkey" and Stewart's coffee. Thank you to the wonderful staff at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital for their kindness and compassion. You are the silent heroes who made Jesse's passing as proud and comfortable as possible. Jesse had more friends than we could ever thank personally. Please know that he loved you all. Calling hours will be Sunday, September 20, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. Face coverings will be required, and social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. For those wishing to do so, donations in Jesse's honor may be made to Ronald McDonald House, 139 S. Lake Ave., Albany, NY, 12208 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. applebeefuneralhome.com