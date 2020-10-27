1/
Jessica Dallas
1948 - 2020
Dallas, Jessica TROY Jessica (Wells) Dallas, 72, died peacefully at her home on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born in Swanson, Vt. on August 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Archie and Ruth (St. Francis) Wells.Jessica was raised and educated in Troy and was a homemaker for most of her life, always cooking for the many people who would come to her home. She took care of so many people and their children. Jessica is survived by her longtime companion and caregiver Steve Ryan; her children, Jill (Todd) Moses and Ron (Christina) Dallas; her daughter-in-law Melanie Dallas; her grandchildren, Lacey, Travis, Joshua, Kayla, Brandon and Logan; and by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, William and James Well; and by her sisters, Frances Brooks and Elizabeth Marra. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a big thank you to all the aids that have taken care of her for several years. Funeral services for Jessica will be held privately at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Jessica in a special way may consider a donation to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses, Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book and memorial page at parkerbrosmemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
