Jessica J. Leahey
1984 - 2020
Leahey, Jessica J. TROY Jessica Jean Leahey died suddenly on August 17, 2020, at her residence in Troy. Jessica, the daughter of Karen Brady Leahey and the late James D. Leahey, was born on December 19, 1984, in Albany. She attended East Greenbush schools. She was spunky, energetic and funny and her heart was always in the right place. She is survived by her mother Karen Leahey; son Christopher; grandmother Jean Brady; brother Jeffrey (Sarah) Leahey; and sister Caitlin (Greg Kristan) Leahey. She is also survived by her uncles, James (Valerie) Brady, Bryan Leahey, Jeffrey Leahey, and Christopher (Mina) Leahey; and aunts, Jane Leahey Reynolds and Brenda Leahey. In addition, she is survived by many cousins and a niece Meaghan Leahey. She was predeceased by her father James Leahey; her grandparents, J. Donald Leahey and Frances Burek Leahey and James Brady. May she rest in peace. All services are private.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
