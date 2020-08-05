Reehl, Jessica DELMAR Jessica Erin Reehl, 39, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 30, 2020, in her home in Delmar. She was born on September 22, 1980, in Albany to Rebecca (Ditschler) Reehl and Joseph V. Reehl (Patricia). She graduated from the Orlo School of Hair Design in Albany in 2008. She was a devout grandmother, mother and Christian. Jessica is survived by her mother, Rebecca (Ditschler) Reehl; father, Joseph V. Reehl; stepmother Patricia (Giel) Reehl; children, Gabriella Kirker and Jeremy Reehl; granddaughter, Mia Loucks; grandmothers, Jean Hamlin and Patricia Reehl; siblings, Joseph D. Reehl, Kristina Reehl, Amanda Trainor (Matthew) and Michael Reehl; nephews, Eathan Bohley and Camren Batchelder; nieces, Macy Trainor and Nora Trainor; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Calling hours for the public will be held at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany on Thursday, August 6, from 10:30 -11:30 a.m. In accordance with current N.Y.S. mandated health guidelines visitors will be limited to 30 at any given time during the visitation and masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jessica Reehl Memorial Fund on GoFundMe.com
