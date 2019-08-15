Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie C. Rueckert. View Sign Service Information Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 (518)-869-1005 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Cannon Funeral Home 2020 Central Ave. Albany , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rueckert, Jessie C. COLONIE Jessie Cameron Rueckert, 97 of Colonie, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes. She was born in Hamilton, Scotland and was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen Aitken Cameron. Jessie was in the British Women's Land Army during World War II where she met a young lad (and her future husband), a U.S. Army sergeant from New York. Jessie and Frederick Rueckert were married March 10, 1945, and raised their family in Colonie. Jessie worked for several years at BOCES in South Colonie as a teacher's aide. She had been a longtime member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church. Jessie was predeceased by her beloved husband Fred in 2004; her sister Helen Grundy, her daughter-in-law Jerri Rueckert and her son, Neil C. Rueckert. She was the mother of Carl (Joan) Rueckert and Jody (Joseph) Anson of Clifton Park. She was the Grammie of Trevor (Daniele), Ryan, Jared, Ian (Erin), Kateri, Kyle (Elizabeth) and Paige Rueckert; Adam (Shannon) Anson and Lindsey (Brian) Hollister. She was the great-grandmother of Leigh, Jack, Kellan and Aubrey. Funeral services will be on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be in Memory Gardens. "Though she be but little, she is fierce" William Shakespeare Memorial contributions may be made to the Eddy Village Green, 421 Columbia Tpke., Cohoes, NY, 12047. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit







