Jessie Malecki
Malecki, Jessie SCHENECTADY Jessie Malecki, 96, died peacefully in her sleep at dawn on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady. She is survived by her children, Maryanne Malecki of Schenectady, Michael Malecki of Dallas, Texas, and John Malecki (Christiane Wittek) of New York, N.Y. Calling hours on Friday, October 23, at DeLegge Funeral Home, 1346 Chrisler Ave., Schenectady from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. In compliance with N.Y.S. COVID-19 regulations, everyone is to wear masks and social distance at the funeral home. For online condolences please visit deleggefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
Henry Delegge Funeral Home
1346 Chrisler Ave
Schenectady, NY 12303
(518) 346-3562
