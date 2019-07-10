DeJesus, Jill A. (Trainor) ALBANY Jill A. (Trainor) DeJesus, age 66, passed away suddenly surrounded by family on June 30, 2019, in Puerto Rico. She was born in Albany, the daughter of the late Jessie and James Trainor. She was predeceased by her sister, Peggy Balls. Jill was kindhearted and giving, especially to her grandchildren. She also enjoyed shopping and cooking and spending her weekends at the ballfield watching her grandsons play baseball. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Jose DeJesus; son, Jose Correa (Kara Rizzo); daughters, Deanna Correa, Carmen DeJesus (Keith Larson) and Maria DeJesus (Joe Forezzi); brothers, James A. Trainor (Susan Trainor), Jack F. Trainor (the late Barb Trainor) and Jerry A. Trainor (Donna Trainor); sister, Diane Medina (the late Joe Medina). Also survived by 13 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Thursday, July 11, from 9 to 11 a.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 10, 2019