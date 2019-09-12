Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Resources
More Obituaries for Jill Cerone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jill D. Cerone


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Jill D. Cerone Obituary
Cerone, Jill D. COLONIE Jill D. Cerone, 72, beloved wife of the late Anthony Cerone, died peacefully at home on September 10, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Pittsburgh on May 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John McLaughlin and the late Dorothy Kuhlber McLaughlin. She was a paralegal, employed by David Truland Esq. in Troy for many years before retiring. Survivors include her daughter, Sharie (Brian) FitzGibbon of Waterford; and her son, Sean (Margaret) McLaughlin of Haines, Alaska. She is also survived by her brother, James McLaughlin. Jill was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Jackie McLaughlin. She is also survived by her long-time friend and employer, David Truland and his family. There are no services at Jill's request. Entombment with her beloved Anthony will be in Memory Gardens Mausoleum at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jill's name be made to the . For information, to light a memory candle or to post a condolence to the family, please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jill's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now