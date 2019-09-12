|
|
Cerone, Jill D. COLONIE Jill D. Cerone, 72, beloved wife of the late Anthony Cerone, died peacefully at home on September 10, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Pittsburgh on May 1, 1947, she was the daughter of the late John McLaughlin and the late Dorothy Kuhlber McLaughlin. She was a paralegal, employed by David Truland Esq. in Troy for many years before retiring. Survivors include her daughter, Sharie (Brian) FitzGibbon of Waterford; and her son, Sean (Margaret) McLaughlin of Haines, Alaska. She is also survived by her brother, James McLaughlin. Jill was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Jackie McLaughlin. She is also survived by her long-time friend and employer, David Truland and his family. There are no services at Jill's request. Entombment with her beloved Anthony will be in Memory Gardens Mausoleum at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Jill's name be made to the . For information, to light a memory candle or to post a condolence to the family, please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 12, 2019