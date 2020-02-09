Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jill Peck Vona. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Vona, Jill Peck LATHAM Jill Peck Vona of Latham, formerly of Copake, N.Y., passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. Jill was born on January 17, 1947, the daughter of the late Charles Buel and Jean (Tremper) Peck; and wife of the late Paul J. Vona. Jill is survived by her sister, Joni Peck Ford of Lakeville, Conn.; her nephew, Taylor Peck Ford of Falls Village, Conn.; and many loving cousins and dear friends. Jill, a graduate of Roeliff Jansen High School and Endicott College, went on to become the owner of Vona Ventures promoting creativity in the arts: writing, photography and painting. Jill authored "Cook & Chatter: A Trip Down Memory Lane" and "Addicted to Cold Water" for which she won the 2012 Bronze Reader's Digest award. She was the cartoonist for "My Duma" (The Columbia Insider - Ghent). Jill was also a volunteer photographer for St. Catherine's Home for Children in Albany. Jill's passion with photography captured years of devoted love for rescued kittens, the smiles and the tears of the young and old, abandoned trains, structures with stories of the past, and the beauty of her garden that flowed with endless color. A graveside service will be held in the spring in the Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville and a celebration of Jill's life will be held in Copake, N.Y. at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Jill's name to St. Catherine's Center For Children, Attn: Foundation, 40 North Ave., Albany, NY, 12203 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Arrangements are with Peck and Peck Funeral Home, Copake. To send an online condolence please visit



