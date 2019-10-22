|
Walsh, Jillian F. LOUDONVILLE Jillian F. Walsh of Olean, N.Y., who recently moved to Loudonville, died October 21, 2019, after a long illness. Born June 5, 1930, in London, England to Frank H. and Jean Jarrett Becket, she attended schools in London and Ipswich, England and received degrees in nursing and midwifery from the Radcliffe Infirmary in Oxford, England and the London Hospital. She emigrated to the United States in 1956 and in 1960, in St. Paul's Cathedral in Birmingham Alabama, she married John P. Walsh. She became a United States citizen in 1998 in Buffalo, N.Y. She was employed for many years at the former St. Francis Hospital in Olean. She was a member of St. Mary of the Angels Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She is survived by her husband and three children, Margaret (Richard) Eckhardt of Guilderland, Bridget (Rick Paluck) Walsh of Loudonville, and Matthew of Wolcott, N.Y.; and three grandchildren, Janet, Gregory and Elizabeth Eckhardt; and a sister Susan of Norfolk, England. She was predeceased by her parents; her sister Pauline; and a son, John T. Walsh. The family would like to express gratitude for Hospice of Albany County and especially Cory who provided gentle care. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas (on the corner of North Lake and Central Avenue), Albany, New York 12206. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, in The Shrine Church of Our Lady of the Americas, 273 Central Avenue, Albany, New York 12206. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jillian's name to Interfaith Caregivers of Olean, NY, Community Hospice of Albany or donor's choice. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 22, 2019