Borden, Jim MECHANICVILLE On February 29, 2020, Jim Borden, 71, passed peacefully into the house of our Lord. He was surrounded by his family and felt their love and comfort every day as illness progressed. Jim was born in Mechanicville on January 24, 1949, the son of the late Andrew George Borden and Mafalda (Lanzone) Borden. He graduated from Mechanicville High School with the class of 1967 and received a bachelor's degree from Plattsburgh State University. As a youth, Jim enjoyed playing baseball and football. It was at this time that he began to accumulate the many friends that he enjoyed and cherished throughout his life. In April 1968, Jim met the love of his life, Carol Vannucci. They were married on August 7, 1971, and were blessed with two children, Renee and Jameson. Jim was first and foremost a family man and this included his extended family. There was nothing Jim loved more than to get together with friends and family. He had a way of making people feel welcome. He had a lighted artificial palm tree on his deck, and he would light it as a beacon for family and friends to stop over and share a drink and maybe a cigar. He made good use of his accounting education working for the Delaware and Hudson Railroad, Conrail, Albany Port Railroad and New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. While living in Mechanicville, Jim volunteered to assist many organizations including the Community Center, coaching Babe Ruth Baseball and running the former Hillside Inn bocce league. However, his lifelong passion of being the most diehard Yankees fan took added meaning as he began to amass a huge collection of Yankees memorabilia. Jim was equally passionate about music. He loved all kinds of music and could always "name that tune" with just a few notes. He got to see a live show of his favorite band Tears for Fears in 2018. When Jim retired in 2010, he and Carol moved to Navarre, Fla., built a new home and had many years of enjoyment there, entertaining their many friends and family. He was so happy when people came to visit from New York to get out of the cold and he would take them around the area especially to the National Sea Shore, the Blue Angels, Fort Pickens, Gulfarium and to the beautiful Navarre beach. Jim was a communicant of St. Sylvester's Catholic Church and was an usher almost every Sunday. He also served on the Financial Committee at the parish. He was honored and proud of becoming a fourth degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. Among Jim's survivors are his beloved wife Carol; his daughter Renee D. Vargas (Manny); son Jameson A. Borden; and his grandchildren, Julian Paul Vargas and Emmanuelle (Emmy) Vargas. He also leaves his cherished brother Gene Borden (Joan), their children, George Borden and Lorrie Bonville (Matt); and grandchildren, Jessica Bonville and Jack Bonville. A Mass will be held in Jim's memory in St. Sylvester's Catholic Church in Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes any donations be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave condolences visit







