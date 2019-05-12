Jim W. Jarrard

Obituary
Jarrard, Jim W. SARANAC, N.Y. Jim W. Jarrard, of Saranac, New York, died at home on May 9, 2019, at age 64. Born in Buffalo, Wyoming; he grew up in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. After graduation, he moved to the Capital District, where he worked with the Northeastern Regional Information Center; after moving to Plattsburgh with his family to continue his career, Jim became associate director of NERIC. Jim, a musician, a smartass, and the grandson of Senator William T. Conklin, was predeceased by his parents, Jack Jarrard and Joyce Doll. He is survived by his wife, Kelly; daughters, Kate (Rotterdam) and Sydney (spouse Arthur Frick, Hudson); son, Kaycee (Brooklyn); as well as five siblings, numerous in-laws, many nieces and nephews, and countless others. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, at 1 p.m. at the Harlemville Cemetery, Harlemville, New York. For directions or to leave a message of condolence please visit batesanderson.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019
