Powell, Jo-Ann GREENVILLE Jo-Ann Powell, 77, peacefully left her ailing earthly body on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, and stepped into Glory with the Lord. Keeping with Jo-Ann's wishes, she has been cremated. Calling hours and a celebration of her life will be next Saturday, July 20, from 2 to 4 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville. Her ashes will be buried privately, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, AnimalKind, 721 Warren St., Hudson, NY, 12534, or Friends of the Feathered & Furry Wildlife Center, 10846 Route 23A, Hunter, NY, 12442 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 18, 2019