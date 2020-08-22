Gadoua, Joan A. TROY Joan A. Gadoua passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, after a long-fought battle of cancer. She was surrounded by her family. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Phillip E. Gadoua; her mother and father Frank and Frances (Machara) Garavelli; and her brother Francis "Ronnie" Garavelli. She is survived by her daughter Kim (Bob) Morisseau; her son Edward (Marianne) Gadoua; her granddaughter Maria Rose Gadoua; and her dear friend Beverly Rivers. Joan was a good hearted soul, the life of the party and her laugh stood out in any room! She always wanted to be an actress and live in New York City. Thankfully she raised two kids and put her dreams aside to be the most giving, caring person one could be. She taught them honor, respect and love! She wasn't perfect and she had her faults, but she gave the shirt off her back and looked out for her children and her friends. She loved life and adventure and the finer things in life. Whether you sat with her at a campfire or in a fine restaurant, she was sure to offer stimulating conversation or laughter. She loved Frank Sinatra and music of all kinds. She will be greatly missed by all the people she came in contact with; she was the true and real Joan! Heaven gained an angel today! We love you Mom! Funeral services will be held in the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave., Albany on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment will be in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.