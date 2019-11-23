Minkler, Joan A. VALATIE Joan A. Minkler, 81 of Valatie, passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at her home. Born on December 7, 1937, in Albany, she was the daughter the late Herbert Funk and Frances Isabelle (Cooper) McIntyre. Joan was an account clerk for the New York State Department of Audit and Control, retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Columbia Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and the Scarlet Ladies of Kinderhook. She sang with the Sweet Adeline's, was an avid bridge player, attended St. Josephs Center in Valatie and loved vacationing in Maine with her friends. She is survived by her brother Joseph McIntyre of Valatie; two nieces and a nephew, Jaime McIntyre Richardson of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Karen and Joseph McIntyre both of Valatie; three close friends, Joan Salazar, Phyllis Patricelli and Carol Gregg; and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Herbert McIntyre Jr. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, November 25, at the Raymond E Bond Funeral Home, Valatie. Calling hours will be held on Monday, November 25, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in Cedar Park Cemetery, Hudson. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Albany NY Office, Pine West Plaza, Bldg 2, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Extension, Albany, NY, 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019