Naylor, Joan A. WEST SAND LAKE Joan A. Naylor, 72 of West Sand Lake, entered into eternal life on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Albany Medical Center after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late John and Helen Mazur Hernick. She leaves behind her beloved soulmate and best friend John "Jack" Jordan. Joan was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of '65. Joan enjoyed caring for her property, gardening around home, swimming exercise classes at the Y, attending Broadway shows with friends, long summer and autumn drives with Jack in their convertible, dining out, but most of all spending time with and supporting her loving family. She loved animals and was a lifelong supporter of many local and national animal care services. She was an excellent sales person winning several awards in her sales career with Matthew Bender, Prentice-Hall and CSC providing legal services and documents to large law firms across the country. In addition to her soulmate Jack, she is survived by her sons, Jason (Michelle) Naylor and Ryan Naylor; grandchildren, Madilyn and Christian Naylor; siblings, Jean (Kenneth) Nolin, John (Linda) Hernick and Judith (John) Walden; her dear friends, Mary Jo Cutty, Sharon Duncan, Nancie Jacobson (Craig), Chrissy Jordan, Cindy Jordan; many nieces, nephews; and her beloved cats, Binky and Tweet-Tweet. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be private for the family. Those wishing to remember Joan through donation may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.