McHargue, Joan A. O'Hanlon NORTH GREENBUSH Joan A. McHargue, 70, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at her daughter's residence in North Greenbush after a long illness. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John James O'Hanlon and Frances Armatage O'Hanlon. She was raised in Albany and Troy, resided in North Greenbush for 45 years, and was a graduate of Troy High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Joan was employed for 30 plus years with various departments in New York State, most recently as a principal account clerk at the Department of Health, retiring in 2012. First and foremost, she was a dedicated mother and caregiver to everyone she knew. She loved baking, especially birthday cakes for those she loved. She baked for many charity events and always wanted to help those in need. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time outdoors. She so enjoyed the peacefulness nature provides and liked watching the birds through her kitchen window each morning. She made the most delicious meals from vegetables grown in the garden and shared with everyone but truly enjoyed the experience of cooking Sunday dinners for her family. Vacations were spent camping in Lake Luzerne each summer with her children and any friends that wanted to come along. She walked everyday she was feeling up to it and made friends on her daily route. She was truly a person that needed to help others and would check in on her friends regularly and always bring a treat to enjoy. She taught her children to cherish one another and always be kind to others and she practiced this daily. She liked to spend time with her grandchildren and came to love all their pets as well because she always came bearing goodies for all. Our hearts are heavy now but we know that she is free, soaring like a bird in the sky watching over us. Be free Mama! Survivors include two daughters, Jamie (Dennis) Ritson of Wynantskill and Lee Ann (Mark) Osganian of Sand Lake; three grandchildren, Sophia Ritson and Olivia and Nathan Osganian; a sister, Diane (Clem) Parent; a brother, Keith O'Hanlon and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a twin sister, Jean Marinucci (Winsen). Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joan A. McHargue to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society Upstate New York Chapter, 421 New Karner Rd, Albany, NY, 12205. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 28, 2020.