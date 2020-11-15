1/1
Joan Agnes Moll
1932 - 2020
Moll, Joan Agnes SCHENECTADY Joan Agnes Moll longtime resident of Stillwater, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. She was 88. Born in Mechanicville on June 30, 1932, daughter of the late Eddie and Bertha (Surprenant) La Barge. She is the widow of Lester A. Moll. Joan worked for the Korell Dress Company in Mechanicville and retired from Freihofer's Baking Company in Albany. Survivors include her sister, Paula (Thomas) Mehan; and her sisters-in-law, Helen La Barge and Florence Moll; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, she is predeceased by her brothers, Leonard and Robert La Barge; and her sisters, Eleanor Carpenter and Jacqueline Roberts. Relatives and friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 729 Hudson Avenue, Stillwater. Face covering and social distancing will be required per CDC and local guidelines. A private funeral Mass will be conducted at All Saints on the Hudson Church, Stillwater with burial in the family plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, Stillwater. The family would like to thank Megan, Karoline and the staff of Brookdale East in Niskayuna for their care and support. Kindly consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in loving memory of Joan Moll. Online remembrances may be made at, chasesmithfamily.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
Funeral services provided by
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Stillwater - Stillwater
729 Hudson Ave (Formerly 121 N. Hudson Ave)
Stillwater, NY 12170
(518) 664-3731
