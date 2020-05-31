Lather, Joan Alund ALBANY, Ore. Joan A. Lather, born in Albany, N.Y. on May 20, 1932, passed away on May 23, 2020. She had lived in Atlanta, Ga., Sun City, Calif., and Albany, Ore. Joan was a dance teacher for over 70 years, inspiring young dancers and sharing her love and passion for dance. She opened her own dance studio, Joan Alund School of Dance, in Albany, N.Y. in 1955, and also taught around the U.S. throughout the 1970s on Hoctor's Dance Caravan, then later DMI, and also many other dance conventions. She was extremely imaginative, creative with a special talent in teaching the youngest dancers and was well known as "Miss Puffy," a character she created to inspire the imagination in young dancers. Joan, with her husband George, also had a dance clothing business, Lather's Dancewear, and were well known in the dance community. Joan was a devoted mother, who raised five children with George. She is survived by Danny of Lancaster, Ohio, Kevin (Susan) of Hoover, Ala., Tommy of Orlando, Fla., Susie Graffenberger (Brian) of Albany, Ore. and Barry Lather (Cari) of Stillwater, Minn. She was a grandmother to 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She herself was the baby of 22 children. She had a spunky spirit, energetic zest, and strong faith in God. "Miss Puffy" was truly adored and loved by many in the dance world; her legacy, impact and passion for dance will live on for years. At her request, a dance scholarship is set up to be awarded to young dancers at TnT Dance Studio. Send donations to: Susie (Lather) Graffenberger, P.O. Box 1148, Albany, OR, 97321; checks payable to: TnT Dance Studio "Miss Puffy scholarship" in the memo.





