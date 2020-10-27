1/1
Joan Ann Connell
Connell, Joan Ann TROY Joan Ann Connell, 86, a former longtime resident of North Greenbush, entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, surrounded by her loving children. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Harry Wayne King and Anne Watson King Giordano; and the beloved wife of the late James H. Connell. Joan lived the blueprint for today's working mothers. While raising her family, Joan maintained the books and records for the family businesses, continued her formal education at Siena College and received a Bachelor of Science in accounting. Joan was a retiree of the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance. She along with her late husband James were one of the founding members of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Joan enjoyed extensive world travel, hiking and being at the ocean especially in Naples, Fla. where she loved watching the sunsets, but mostly she enjoyed being with her family. Survivors include her children, Gary James (Jill) Connell, Joan (Victor) DeVito and Kelly (Andrew) Rothkopf; grandchildren, James and Scott Connell, Jennifer DeVito, Sarah Anthony and Rebecca Belenchia; and siblings, Anne "Becky" Grobecker, Richard, Philip and Anthony Giordano and Maryanne Ryan. She was predeceased by her brothers, Wayne King and Robert Giordano. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend Joan's funeral services on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park, with Father Patrick Butler officiating. Interment will be private. Due to the ongoing pandemic anyone attending the services will be required to wear facial covering and follow social distancing rules. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory would be appreciated and may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
October 26, 2020
Joan was a smart, lovely and kind woman who treasured life and was always so much fun to be with. I will always remember the fun times we spent together. I’m sure her family’s fond memories of her will bring them comfort and peace during this time of sorrow. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Sandra Colatosti
Friend
October 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
