Joan Ann Hunter

Joan Ann Hunter Obituary
Hunter, Joan Ann ALTAMONT Joan Ann Hunter, 65, passed away on May 13, 2019, following a long illness. Joan was born in Troy, the daughter of Keith H. and Kathleen Cushman. Joan was predeceased by her parents and by her brother Keith J. Cushman. She is survived by her sons, Joseph and John; her sisters, Deborah (James) Shaver, Joyce (John) Hopper, and Catherine Ryan; her beloved grandchildren, Andrea, Brody, and Corbin; as well as her nephews, Keith R. Cushman, Chris Shaver and Cole Hopper. Joan was a talented self taught painter, whose love of the arts and gentle soul will be remembered fondly by her family and friends. A private family gathering will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 23, 2019
