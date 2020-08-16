1/1
Joan Ann Miller
Miller, Joan Ann SAINT CHARLES, Mo. Joan Ann Miller, age 90, passed away peacefully of natural causes in Saint Charles, Mo. on Monday, August 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert DeRouville and Stephina (Herrewyn) DeRouville. Joan was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Leonard J. Miller; and is survived by her son, Robert Miller and daughter-in-law, Alma; and daughter, Christine Nugent and son-in-law, George. Joan had a special place in her heart for her cherished grandchildren, Karina, James, Alison, Katelyn, George Leonard III, Kirsten and Alex. Joan was a lifelong resident of Albany before she moved to Missouri to be with her daughter in 2008. She had one of the hardest jobs being a successful homemaker. Joan worked diligently at this profession in maintaining a household that was full of warmth and love for family and friends. Joan will be remembered as a gentle soul who was always compassionate and caring. She has left a lasting impression on all of her friends and family, and she will be sorely missed by all. The family thanks the dedicated staff at Mount Carmel Senior Living in Saint Charles, Mo. who provided excellent care for Joan the past eight years. Private services will be held at Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Albany for the immediate family. Joan will be laid to rest in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org in Joan's name. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 16, 2020.
