Tutunjian, Joan Avakian BRUNSWICK Joan Avakian Tutunjian, 84, formerly of Hoosick Road, died on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a long illness. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Harry Avakian and Margaret Garoogian Avakian; and wife of Nazar Tutunjian. She was raised in Watervliet and resided in Brunswick for many years. Mrs. Tutunjian was employed as a shirt material inspector for Cluett, Peabody & Company in Troy for 12 years and later a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband at Naz's Body Shop in Brunswick. For over 50 years, they built a well respected family business that included several rental properties. Their home was always open to guests and visitors from around the world, and everyone who visited was treated, and fed, like family. Joan was active in St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet and the Women's Guild of the church where she unselfishly gave countless hours to her church community. Whenever there was an event that required food preparation, Joan was only a phone call away. She was most humbled to receive the "Mother of the Year" award at a St. Peter's Mother's Day Banquet. Joan was very proud of her two boys, Harry and Charles. They were the center of her world, and she made sure they had the best of everything she could give them. She was proud to see her oldest son Harry become the mayor of Troy and to see Charles graduate from R.P.I. and become a professional civil engineer. Charles and wife Carol gave Joan her greatest wish, grandchildren. Joan deeply cherished her time with them. Survivors in addition to her husband include two sons, Harry J. (Francesca) Tutunjian of Troy and Charles N. (Carol) Tutunjian of Latham; a sister, Betty Avakian of Watervliet; three grandchildren, Tanya, Reyna and Noah Tutunjian and several nieces and nephews. The Tutunjian family would like to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor for their compassion and care, especially the staff of B1 and C2 for treating her like family. Relatives and friends may call at the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd, Watervliet on Wednesday, May 29, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church Watervliet with Reverend Stepanos Doudoukjian, Pastor, officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Joan Tutunjian to the St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, NY, 12189. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary