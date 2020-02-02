|
Schillinger, Joan Beverly EAST GREENBUSH Joan Beverly Schillinger, 71 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. Joan was born on August 20, 1948, in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John and Ann (McHugh) Barrass. She was a beautician for many years. Survivors include her beloved husband, Thomas Schillinger. She was the devoted mother of Joan (Michael) Cody, Thomas (Tammy) Schillinger and Leah (Donnie) Deitz; and sister of Margaret Vislocky, Sharon Mineo and John Barrass. Joan was the proud grandmother of Jordan White, Gabriel, Juliana, Courtney and Hailey Deitz, Olana Schillinger and Alexandra Sofia; and great-grandmother of Carsyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. in the East Greenbush First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to a children's .
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020