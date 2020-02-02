Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
East Greenbush First United Methodist Church
1 Gilligan Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Schillinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Beverly Schillinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Beverly Schillinger Obituary
Schillinger, Joan Beverly EAST GREENBUSH Joan Beverly Schillinger, 71 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home with her husband by her side. Joan was born on August 20, 1948, in Brooklyn, the daughter of the late John and Ann (McHugh) Barrass. She was a beautician for many years. Survivors include her beloved husband, Thomas Schillinger. She was the devoted mother of Joan (Michael) Cody, Thomas (Tammy) Schillinger and Leah (Donnie) Deitz; and sister of Margaret Vislocky, Sharon Mineo and John Barrass. Joan was the proud grandmother of Jordan White, Gabriel, Juliana, Courtney and Hailey Deitz, Olana Schillinger and Alexandra Sofia; and great-grandmother of Carsyn. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, February 8, at 12 p.m. in the East Greenbush First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Road. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joan's name to a children's .
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now