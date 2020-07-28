1/1
Boivin, Joan COHOES Joan Boivin, 81, died on July 24, 2020, at home. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Alan; her six children, Michelle (Bob), Pamela (Rich), Douglas (Judy), Nicole (John), Alan, and Erik (Cindy); and seven grandchildren, Rae, Adam, Jenna, Benjamin, Kaitlin, Charles, and Daedalus. She is also survived by her sister Mary Eggleston and brother Robert Giroux, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Yvonne and Euclide Giroux; and brothers, Raymond, Donald, Richard and Thomas Giroux. Joan and Alan enjoyed camping with the family and spent summers traveling, including trips to Tahiti and Alaska. They enjoyed many years in Lake George and Keene. Joan loved cooking for the family, always making sure there was plenty to take home. She was a voracious reader and shared her overflowing personal library of historical fiction and spy novels. She displayed her Santa Claus statues year-round and never missed an opportunity to showcase anything with a cardinal. She loved vivid color and was known for her fashion color combinations. She loved watching tennis, football, crime shows and home shopping networks. We will not be surprised to find unopened treasures in the house. A private family service is scheduled for Friday, July 31, at Marra Funeral Home in Cohoes, followed by a burial in the Norton Cemetery in Keene.




Published in Albany Times Union from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
