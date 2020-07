Our sincere sympathy to Alan and the entire Boivin Family. Our parents Eleanor and Harvey Carmel go way back to the days of your mom and dad. May I say, they enjoyed a cocktail or two at Assembly Pt. As kids we had wonderful Sunday afternoons there. Your dad’s hospitality was limitless! At night your brother George would follows our boat back to the west side shinning that huge spotlight. Such a treasure of memories. Our deepest sympathy at the loss of Joan. You both were very fortunate for your years together. God bless.

Mark Carmel

Friend